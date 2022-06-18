The former centre-back took to social media to appreciate his 'favourite' Reds player as Bavarian giants reportedly reach transfer agreement

Ex-English defender Jamie Carragher has labelled Bayern-Munich bound Sadio Mane his favourite player of the current era and a true Liverpool legend.

The Senegal international is set to join the Bundesliga club after the German champions reached a €41 million agreement with the Merseyside-based team.

The 30-year-old former Southampton star had previously stated he was ready for a new challenge after six years at Anfield and hinted before the Champions League final that he would be making an announcement on his future after the match.

The Bavarian giants were favourites to sign the attacker, as the German side are in need of further investment in their front line.

"My favourite Liverpool FC player of this era, Sadio Mane, finally departs," Carragher, who played as a defender for the club, tweeted.

"Low maintenance, high performance and never injured! Trophies and goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio."

Recently, Arsenal legend and current Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira stated the Lion of Teranga is worthy of consideration for a Ballon d'Or.

In the concluded campaign, Mane played a vital role to help Senegal win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title and seal their place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The versatile attacker also helped the Jurgen Klopp side finish second, behind Manchester City, in the race for the Premier League title.

The Merseyside team also reached the final of the Uefa Champions League where they lost by a solitary goal to La Liga champions Real Madrid.



The Senegalese attacker and his teammates may have narrowly missed out on the Premier League title and the Champions League last season but added both the English League Cup and FA Cup to their trophy haul during Mane's six successful seasons with the club.

"Sadio Mane is part of the new generation of attackers who know how to do everything," Vieira told Wiw Sport recently.

"He scores goals, he knows how to defend, he knows how to run in-depth. He is a hard worker in the field. He is one of the modern attackers. For me, he should be considered for the Ballon d'Or.

"He is one of those great players who can win it. I saw him every weekend in the Premier League and for me, he is one of the great European strikers."

Vieira also commented on the player's imminent departure from the Reds.

"I think he has his head on his shoulders to make the best decision," the former midfielder added.

"Should he stay or go? It's up to him to make that decision. But he is a player that I admire in relation to his talent as a footballer, but also in relation to his talent as a man."