Mane vs Giggs; Who is better? Fans cannot agree

by Joel Omotto

Sadio Mane’s goal for Liverpool against Manchester United in Tuesday’s Premier League clash, which the Reds won 4-0, has seen him get closer to Ryan Giggs in the scoring charts, having played 374 games fewer.

Mane has now scored 109 goals (88 for Liverpool and 21 for Southampton) in 258 Premier League appearances for both teams, while United legend Giggs managed 114 in 632 league games.

This stat has led many to compare the two, with some fans feeling Mane is better than the Premier League’s most decorated player.

“People saying Mane and Giggs didn’t play the same positions. Swear both are left wingers. Mane is far clear, unfortunately, people need to stop being blinded by nostalgia,” @KopiteClive commented online, backing Mane over Giggs.

But @MosnterAmongstMen disagrees, he said: “Clear a head of who? Liverpool play with a false nine, Giggs always had a proper centre forward ahead of him. Everyone looks up and they look for Mane or [Mohamed] Salah. Giggs himself is more of a provider.”

“The one with 13 Premier League titles obviously,” said @rosshardy86 while backing Giggs but @AliTheReds responded, “Using team achievements when comparing individuals.”

@MarkAntony feels the comparisons are wrong. “One played wing, one plays left forward,” he commented while @Alex85 highlighted why he thinks Mane is better than Giggs. “Mane defends miles more than Giggs ever did so that doesn’t really fly.”

“Apart from passing, what can Giggs do that Mane can’t? And wouldn’t even say Mane can’t pass. Probably just wouldn’t pick a few out that Giggs could do. But there’s more things Mane is better at than Giggs,” said @ChrisRoberts96.

@TheMightyElks thinks there is nothing to compare as the United legend is clear. “Giggs played LM [left midfield] and has the most assists in Premier League history, because the forwards scored most of the goals on the way to winning 13 league titles.”

He added: “Mane is a LF [left forward] and at times a ST [striker] who still only has one Premier League title despite playing in a team everyone seems to buzz for.”

“Mané scored the winner in Afcon, Giggs had an affair with his brother’s wife for 10 years,” was a more brutal assessment from @Speewah.

“34 trophies, 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League. Played on the wing not as a forward. Next you'll be saying Giggs isn't as good because he cannot get in the Senegal team,” replied @djoftherovers.

@Unekwuojo wondered: “The Ryan Giggs they brag about will soon be outscored by Sadio Mane? Wowww.”

Article continues below

Is Mane now better than Giggs? Share your thoughts.