Mane transfer to Bayern Munich would be great publicity for Africa, says Ghana legend Abedi Pele

The former Black Stars midfielder believes the continent would benefit greatly if the Senegal forward joins the Bavarians from Liverpool

Ghana legend Abedi Pele Ayew believes Africa will benefit greatly if Senegal forward Sadio Mane joins Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Mane has been the subject of transfer speculation with numerous reports linking him with a move to the Bavarian giants from Liverpool and the former Black Stars attacking midfielder thinks a move to Germany will not only be good for the player but also the continent.

“You know Osei [Sammy] Kuffour was in Bayern and very successful in Bayern so another African being in Bayern will be great for Africa,” Ayew said after leading the African Legends team against the Borussia Dortmund Legends during a friendly match in Accra on Saturday.

“It will give the continent a lot of publicity and will give Bayern huge publicity in Africa,” he added.

“Mane comes from Senegal, so Senegal will have a very strong mileage in the world. He will be the ambassador for Senegal and Bayern.

"Let us hope what he has done in Liverpool, he will be able to do much better in Bayern. Then it will give the African continent another push.”

Mane has been a key cog for Jurgen Klopp’s team since joining them from Southampton six years ago, scoring 120 goals in 269 games for Liverpool but there have been reports that he is set to put an end to his stay on Merseyside in favour of a fresh challenge, with Bayern reportedly his next destination.

He also played a key role as Liverpool challenged on four fronts with his 23 goals in all competitions helping them to a Carabao and FA Cup double before they were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City on the final day as well as a Uefa Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Mane enhanced his status even further when he became his country’s all-time leading scorer with 33 goals following his four goals (three against Benin and one versus Rwanda) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last week.

Article continues below

Ayew, who was part of the squad that won Ghana’s last Afcon title in 1982, is a revered player who made his name at French giants Marseille where he won the league twice (1990-91, 1991-92) as well as the Uefa Champions League in 1992-93.

He was coach of the African Legends in the 2-2 draw with the Dortmund Legends who completed their four-day tour of Ghana on Sunday.