WHAT HAPPENED: The Senegal international was sold by the Reds in the last transfer window, ending his successful six-year stay at Anfield.

However, the 50-year-old former Dutch forward is critical of the move, stating he does not understand why Liverpool opted to sell the Lion of Teranga to Bayern Munich.

WHAT HE SAID: "Mane was a big factor and the catalyst [of Liverpool's attack]. They haven't replaced Mane. That is the signing or the sale that I don't understand. Why are you letting Mane go for £30 million? Nowadays, in the market, you're not going to replace anybody for that. Not in the Premier League," Hasselbaink told the Express.

"At the moment, they don't really have that same energy at the front. When they have the ball, they can't create as many chances, and when they create, they're not as clinical in front of the goal. They need many more chances than they used to need. So things are going against them because they are not as good as a few years ago, and that comes majority from the front three."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane has so far played 13 Bundesliga matches, scoring six matches and providing six assists in the process. In the Champions League, he has three goals in six matches.

Liverpool have been struggling for consistency, especially in the Premier League and are currently placed ninth on the table with 16 points.

WHAT NEXT: Mane might be involved as Bayern Munich play Werder Bremen on Wednesday in the Bundesliga game.