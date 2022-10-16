Mane scores with a cheeky touch as Bayern Munich rout Freiburg at Allianz Arena

Sadio Mane scored one of his easiest goals as he nodded home Bayern Munich’s fourth goal in their 5-0 victory over Freiburg in a Bundesliga match.

Mane scored with an easy lob over the keeper

Senegalese was left unmarked in the box

30-year-old now with five Bundesliga goals

WHAT HAPPENED? After Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Leroy Sane had given Bayern a 3-0 lead after 53 minutes, Mane made it 4-0 three minutes later with the easiest of touches.

Gnabry found the Senegal international inside the box and after a Freiburg defender failed to deal with the ball, it fell to an unmarked Mane who spotted goalkeeper Mark Flekken off his line and cheekily chipped the ball into the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was the fifth Bundesliga goal for Mane who had netted against Eintracht Frankfurt, Bochum (two goals) and Bayer Leverkusen before Sunday’s encounter at Allianz Arena.

Mane also made it back-to-back goals, having been on target when Bayern sealed their passage to the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday.

He was also involved in Bayern’s fifth goal as it was from his pass that the ball was intercepted into substitute Marcel Sabitzer’s feet before the Austrian fired in the rebound to make it 5-0.

ALL EYES ON: Focus was on Mane given his good run in front of goal and the Senegal international did not disappoint. Besides the goal, his movement was impressive as he linked up well with Gnabry, Sane and Choupo-Moting while also helping out defensively when required.

THE VERDICT: Mane has returned to his brilliant best, silencing his doubters, as he now has four goals and an assist in five games since ending his six-match drought against Leverkusen on September 30.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? The forward will hope to add onto his eight goals when the Bavarian giants face Augsburg in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday before they travel to Hoffenheim for a Bundesliga clash on Saturday.