Mane scores, assists as Bayern Munich defeat DC United 6-2 in Washington

The Senegal international showed the Bavarians what to expect with an inspired performance

Sadio Mane scored as Bayern Munich recorded a 6-2 win in a pre-season game against DC United at Audi Field in Washington, District of Columbia on Thursday morning.

The Senegal international joined the Bavarians from Liverpool in the ongoing transfer window, and the fans had an opportunity to see what he is bringing to the table.

Article continues below

Mane and youngster Lucas Copado led the attack in a 4-4-2 formation as the Bundesliga champions continued their preparations for the new campaign.

The Lion of Teranga needed just five minutes to get on the scoresheet. Copado was fouled in the danger zone and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Mane rose for the occasion and managed to beat Jon Kempin.

Seven minutes later, it was 2-0 in favour of the German side, this time around Marcel Sabitzer's deflected effort hitting the back of the net.

In the 34th minute, the hosts had a chance to pull a goal back but Moses Nyeman shot just wide.

Moments later, Mane had a massive chance to score his second when he was put through but failed to beat the custodian.

However, it mattered less as the 30-year-old assisted Serge Gnabry for a third on the stroke of half-time.

In the 47th minute, new signing Matthijs de Ligt hit a volley to make it 4-0 in favour of the Bavarians. He expertly connected a Joshua Kimmich corner past the stranded goalkeeper.

Joshua Zirkzee then managed to score in the 50th minute after good work by Thomas Muller and Kinsley Coman set him up.

DC United were not giving up despite trailing by a huge margin. Their effort paid dividends in the 55th minute. De Ligt attempted to head the ball out for a corner but it hit the woodwork and the rebound kindly fell to Skage Lehland who fully capitalised on the advantage.

Theodore Ku-DiPietro scored the second for the hosts with seven minutes to go, but Muller had the last laugh when he cooly finished off a Ryan Gravenberg pass.