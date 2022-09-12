Mane: Liverpool thanked South Africa doctor for potentially saving Senegal star's career - Ngwenya remembers

The Bayern Munich star was involved in a career-threatening incident and an African medical practitioner who attended to him relives what happened

South African Football Association's chief doctor Thulani Ngwenya has spoken about how Liverpool had responded to him helping Sadio Mane at the Africa Cup of Nations finals earlier this year.

This was after Mane was concussed in a match against Cape Verde but continued with the game until Ndlovu advised that he should be substituted.

The Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinho who clashed with Mane was red-carded with the score locked at 0-0.

“I was sitting in the VIP tribune and had my people helping me with doping control doing their things down there,” said Ngwenya as per Sowetan Live.

“Then I saw the header [and head clash] of Sadio with the goalkeeper. He went down and went out. There's something tricky there — he was out for a few seconds.

"[Medical] colleagues came in, they assessed him, they said, 'No, go back and play'. Sadio went and scored the goal that took Senegal to the net stage of the competition.

“But Sadio was still concussed. Because I saw what happened I had to rush down, but when I got there they were already celebrating a goal.”

“I spoke to the fourth official to say: 'Sadio is not fine, and I understand the colleagues took a decision but I cannot as a Caf [Conferedation of African Football] representative stand there and allow that to happen,’” said Ndlovu.

“The match officials understood that and I used a bit of authority and stopped the game. I went in, called the doctors from Senegal and said, 'He needs to go out'.

“Fortunately they agreed. Sadio pulled out and we found out he was concussed. Liverpool were grateful and sent messages thanking us for saving Sadio.”

Senegal won the game against Cape Verde 2-0 and then went on to lift their first-ever Afcon title, thanks to Mane's heroics.

The Senegal forward has since moved from Liverpool to Bayern Munich in Germany.