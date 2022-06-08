‘Mane is a true African legend’ – Video of Liverpool winger embracing Senegal fan warms hearts

Supporters in Africa have been left impressed by the 30-year-old Lion of Teranga after his kind reception to a fan in a recorded video

Senegal international Sadio Mane has once again warmed the hearts of a section of fans across Africa for his generosity after he was spotted embracing a crying fan.

The 30-year-old Liverpool forward, who is currently with the Lions of Teranga for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Benin and Rwanda, took time to listen to the fan, who had sneaked through security to meet him.

In the video which has already gone viral, the Senegal captain is seen restricting the security officers from blocking the fan, who’s spotted running in his direction, and he humbly goes ahead to embrace him with a hug.

The fan, who is in tears, is then heard stressing a point to Mane, who keenly listens.

The latest gesture from the player, who on Tuesday scored from the penalty spot as Senegal beat Rwanda 1-0 in their matchday two fixture at Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade, has received much reaction on social media.

Most of the fans have been left impressed with Mane’s generosity, which came two days after he had scored a hat-trick to guide Senegal to a 3-1 win against Benin in their Group L opener, which made him the country’s top scorer in history.

“True African legend,” Abdirahman Muuse Mohaa wrote on GOAL Africa’s Facebook and Twitter posts. “This guy have compassion for a human being,” added Kobby Nhyira.

“Mane is a true legend,” quipped Ashraf Sherif while Benjamin Oluwatobi said: “For the love of the game, it’s unexplainable and Ndiana Asuquo wrote: “Sadio Mane is loved even in the continent.”

Engr Vin expressed his love for Mane and advised him to leave Liverpool: “This Mane, I don’t know I just love the guy. Leave Liverpool and go to where they’ll pay you well so that you can fend well for the people of Senegal.”

“Sadio Mane, I know I can’t see you face to face but I used to pray for you every day,” opined Odedele Olubiyi Victor adding: “May almighty God be with you. Truly an African legend with the love of people, to God, be the glory.”

Sheihu Abdallah Maduguri expressed his desire to meet with the former Southampton player in the future by saying: “Mane is a very humble guy and I want to meet him too,” while David Atundaoluwa wrote: “Mane is a great man.”

Joseph Mburu talked of the security team: “I love the composure of the security guys, no unnecessary drama,” while Maktomtom Jonathan wrote: “Respect to Mane, respect.”

