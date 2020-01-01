Mane in line for Liverpool return as Senegalese star shakes off injury

Having picked up a hamstring problem during a Premier League meeting with Wolves, a talismanic figure is ready to step back in against Norwich

Sadio Mane is ready to come back into contention at Liverpool after shaking off a hamstring injury, with it possible that the Senegalese forward could figure against Norwich.

The 27-year-old was forced onto the sidelines during a Premier League meeting with Wolves on January 23.

Having been laid low, Mane missed out on meetings with West Ham, Southampton and an FA Cup fourth round replay with Shrewsbury.

A winter break has, however, come at a good time for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has been able to nurse a few members of his walking wounded back into contention, with Mane among those to have made a welcome return to training.

James Milner, who has been absent since the FA Cup derby win over Everton on January 5, is also pushing for a place in the Reds’ plans for a trip to Carrow Road on Saturday.

Klopp told reporters when asked for a fitness update on his squad: “It looks like, apart from [Xherdan] Shaqiri, [Nathaniel] Clyne and [Paul] Glatzel, all players are in training.

“They trained from Monday on, throughout the week and are in contention.”

