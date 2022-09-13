Mane told he hasn't 'reached his peak yet' as Nagelsmann urges Bayern star to be more 'arrogant'

Julian Nagelsmann has challenged Sadio Mane to be "more arrogant", while also insisting that the Bayern Munich star has not "reached his peak yet".

Mane left Liverpool for Bayern in summer

Replaced Lewandowski in starting XI

Has scored five goals so far

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane joined Bayern from Liverpool in a €41 million (£35.5m/$41m) deal and he's made a modest start to life at Allianz Arena, with Nagelsmann confident that there is plenty more to come from a man that can be guilty of over-thinking in the final third.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Sometimes (he is) maybe too critical. That he thinks a tad too much," Nagelsmann told reporters. "I told him that he could have more self-confidence and more confidence in his abilities as a leader. Of course, we don’t have much time. If everyone starts to see for six months what we can and can’t do, a lot of the games will already be over.

"So, he’s welcome to be even more self-confident and a bit, how shall I say, act positively more arrogant. Too much of it isn’t good either. But I’m not critical of his performance. I don’t think he’s reached his peak yet. I’m looking forward to his peak."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane has replaced Robert Lewandowski in a central role following the striker's move to Barcelona, and has netted five goals in nine games so far. However, two of those efforts came in a 7-0 win over VfL Bochum, and Bayern have drawn their last three Bundesliga matches.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Mane will next be in action on Tuesday evening, when Bayern host Barcelona in their second Champions League group game.