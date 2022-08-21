Mane grabs two as Bayern Munich run riot against Bochum

The Africa Cup of Nations winning star scored in either half as his side whitewashed the opponents on their own turf

Sadio Mane got his name on the scoresheet twice as Bayern Munich recorded a 7-0 Bundesliga win over Bochum on Sunday at Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

After he had a goal disallowed, the former Liverpool forward found the back of the net late in the second half to extend Munich’s lead further against the home side.

The Bundesliga giants broke the deadlock in the fourth minute when Leroy Sane found the back of the net with an assist from Kingsley Coman.

The Bavarians had their second goal scored in the 24th minute when Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt struck as Joshua Kimmich provided the vital final pass.

After providing the assist for Sane, Coman scored Bayern Munich’s third three minutes after the half-hour mark.

As Bochum struggled to contain an all-threatening opponent, Mane breached their defence in the 42nd minute and scored the fourth goal, with the lively Coman providing an assist, his second in the game.

Gambia international Saidy Janko, who was the only player to be cautioned, was yellow-carded in the 46th minute.

As the second half gathered speed, Mane scored his second, through a successful conversion of a penalty, to give the Bundesliga champions their fifth goal in the 60th minute.

Ryan Gravenberch and Josip Stanisic were introduced for Marcel Sabitzer and Lucas Hernandez as Julian Nagelsmann made two changes in two minutes after the hour mark.

An own goal from Cristian Gamboa extended the lead for Bayern Munich as they registered their sixth goal of the day.

Two more changes followed in the 67th minute, with Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui replacing Benjamin Pavard and Serge Gnabry coming on for Thomas Muller.

Almost 10 minutes after coming on, Gnabry scored the seventh as the Bavarians ran riot against struggling Bochum. Gabriel Vidovic, who had replaced Mane in the 72nd minute, provided the assist for the former Arsenal man.

After the huge win, Mane and his teammates shift focus to their next match against Borussia Monchengladbach on August 27.