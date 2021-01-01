Mane names Firmino as ‘favourite team-mate’ at Liverpool despite no assists from Brazilian

The Senegalese forward says his South American colleague “deserves more credit” than he and Mohamed Salah receive at Anfield

Sadio Mane has named Roberto Firmino as his “favourite team-mate” at Liverpool despite being yet to receive an assist from the Brazil international during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Reds’ fearsome front three – which includes the prolific Mohamed Salah - have combined on a regular basis in recent seasons to make Jurgen Klopp’s side Champions League and Premier League title winners.

Productivity has dipped this time around, as unwanted records are posted alongside positive ones, but Mane remains a big fan of a player that does not get the credit he deserves.

What has been said?

On his relationship with Firmino, Senegalese star Mane has told ESPN Brasil: “I don’t know, but this year, he hasn’t given me any assists yet.

“I say: ‘Why don’t you give me more assists? I think I already gave some to you’.

“But, of course, he always gave me a lot of assists. So, thanks, Bobby, and in the next few games, I’ll do everything I can to give you some.”

Mane added: “He deserves more credit than me and Mo for sure.

“He's always seeing [opportunities for] goals, but I think without Bobby I don’t see myself or Mo scoring as many goals as we do, to be honest. Because he makes everything easier for us.

“I think Brazil are just lucky to have Firmino. I’d love to… I always say ‘Bobby, you have to change your nationality and come to Senegal’, which for me would be a dream.

"I just love him. And as a team-mate I think he’s my favourite team-mate. I love him.”

Firmino’s record at Liverpool

The 29-year-old frontman has been at Anfield since 2015, having been snapped up by Brendan Rodgers in a £29 million ($40m) deal from Hoffenheim.

He has rarely been prolific, with only one 20-goal season recorded in England back in 2017-18, but his value to the collective cause has always been recognised.

A vital role has been established in Klopp’s plans, with selfless efforts allowing others to thrive around him, and he is tied to a long-term contract through to 2023.

Only six goals have been recorded across all competitions in 2020-21, with end product proving in short supply, but he has 84 in total for the Reds from 279 appearances.

Firmino has also contributed 67 assists through those outings and will expect to deliver many more for the likes of Salah and Mane in the months and years to come.

