Mane extends impressive Premier League run against Bournemouth

The Cherries must be sick of the sight of the Senegal superstar

Sadio Mane extended his fine Premier League run against Bournemouth with a goal and an assist in Saturday’s game, meaning he now has six goals in his last four Premier League starts against the Cherries.

The Senegal superstar has scored four goals and contributed two assists in six starts against the south-coast club, and was again influential as Liverpool returned to winning ways on Saturday.

In the 2-1 triumph over Eddie Howe’s men, the Senegalese helped Jurgen Klopp’s men secure a comeback triumph to end the club’s two-game losing streak across all competitions.

Callum Wilson handed the visitors a shock lead at Anfield, but the reigning European champions restored parity via Mohamed Salah’s goal thanks to Mane’s assist.

Victory was secured after the reigning African Player of the Year turned in a pass from Virgil Van Dijk in the 33rd minute.

73' OFF THE BAR!! Mane with an incredible curling effort - that would have been a special goal!



Overall, Mane has scored 14 English top flight goals so far in 26 fixtures - two fewer than teammate Salah.

Klopp’s men will now shift focus to Wednesday’s Champions League outing against Atletico Madrid. The first leg in Spain ended in a 1-0 defeat against Diego Simeone’s side.

Anything short of victory over Los Rojiblancos would end their ambition of defending their European crown.