‘Mane deserves Ballon d’Or, sorry Benzema’ – Fans in awe of Liverpool star after Manchester United demolition
Fans across Africa have tipped Liverpool winger Sadio Mane to beat Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to the Ballon d’Or after his latest display helped the Anfield outfit smash Manchester United 4-0 in a Premier League fixture on Tuesday night.
The 30-year-old Senegal international was in great form for the Reds as he scored one goal and set up another which Egypt international Mohamed Salah slotted past David de Gea.
After Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead in the fifth minute, Mane set up Salah with a sumptuous cross from outside the box for the second in the 22nd minute before he grabbed the third in the 68th minute after powering home with his left foot, and Salah completed the rout in the 85th minute.
Mane’s display has left fans buzzing on social media, saying he can only be compared to Real Madrid’s Benzema in the current campaign.
The French international has also been in great form for Los Blancos, scoring critical goals including the Champions League fixture against Chelsea and their most recent 3-2 La Liga victory against Sevilla.
Below is how fans reacted to Mane’s display against Man United.
One fan has compared Mane, who has so far managed 14 Premier League goals from 29 appearances, to former Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, while another labelled him as "one of the best in the world."
Meanwhile, another set of fans was left stunned by Mane’s technique which released Salah to score Liverpool’s second of the night at Anfield.
Another group of fans has labelled Mane as the best player in Africa.
Should Mane win Ballon d’Or ahead of Benzema? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.