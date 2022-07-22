'Mane & Benzema only Ballon d'Or contenders' - Fans after Bayern Munich’s star scoops Caf Player of the Year award
After winning the Caf African Player of the Year award, fans are now hopeful the Senegal forward Sadio Mane would bag the famed Ballon d'Or as well.
The Bayern Munich star was named the winner of the coveted award, meaning he has retained it after emerging as the winner in the 2019 edition.
Real Madrid and France international Karim Benzema and Mane, according to some fans, should be the only contenders for the Ballon d'Or.
Some wondered why Mane and Mohamed Salah have not won the Ballon d'Or while they have been key figures for Liverpool in their recent achievements.
Others were outright stating that Mane has proved to be the best player from the continent once more and deserves all the good things that comes to him.
While some were celebrating Mane, another decided to compare him with his former Liverpool teammate Salah and stated that Munich's star has had a better career than the Egyptian.
The comparison comes after Mane dismissed the perceived rivalry between him and Salah.
An impressed supporter decided to lay down Mane’s achievement and claimed he is not talked about enough despite his career milestones.
Former Bayern Munich and German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn also took time to celebrate the African star.
