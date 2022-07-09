Mane a Premier League great: Liverpool boss Klopp hails Senegal international
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes new Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane is not only a club legend but one of the Premier League's all-time greats.
The Senegal international left the Merseyside outfit at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and transferred to the Bavarians.
The German has further revealed he was aware the player was looking for a new challenge and was bound to leave the club at some point.
"We knew, he told us, his agent told us, they wanted to leave, they wanted to have a new challenge, find a new club," Klopp said as quoted by the club's website.
"[It’s] never easy negotiations – it’s all good until we talk about money, but that worked then really well. I like the way it happened now because it was completely clean.
"So, as well as a Liverpool legend, one of the all-time Premier League greats, I would say, with the numbers he has. A fantastic person as well."
The former Borussia Dortmund manager has further lauded Mane's flexibility in the attacking department which paid off for the Reds last season.
"Sadio, what can we say about Sadio, hey? What a player. A world-class player," Klopp continued.
"He and we together reinvented him as a No.9 as well in the last season, in which he played outstandingly well.
"So, [I am] really happy for him that he is now at the club where he wants to be. He is very thankful for all the things we did, and we are very thankful.
"Now he is at another club."
While at Liverpool, the Lion of Teranga won the Uefa Champions League once and reached the final twice more, the most recent being last season when they lost by a solitary goal to La Liga champions Real Madrid.
He also won the Uefa Super Cup, the Fifa Club World Cup, the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Anfield.
