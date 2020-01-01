Manchester United vs Manchester City: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time

Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will battle it out in the Manchester derby on Sunday, which is set to be a thrilling affair

Manchester United will host crosstown rivals Manchester City in a mouthwatering derby in the Premier League on Sunday, March 8 at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side know that they must register victory if they want to keep their hopes of qualifying for Europe alive.

Manchester City will be aware that the title is now unreachable as they remain 25 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. They will be desperate, however, to defeat their local rivals after the Red Devils ran out 2-1 winners in the same fixture earlier in the season at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's team did knock Man Utd out of the Carabao Cup in the semi-finals, so both sides will be hunting for revenge.

Manchester United vs Manchester City on U.S. & UK TV

Game Manchester United vs Manchester City Date Sunday, March 8 Time 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET Channel (U.S.) NBC Channel (UK) Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester United vs Manchester City live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada

United States (U.S.) readers can find out what soccer is showing on TV here. In the U.S., Manchester United vs Manchester City can be watched live and on-demand with the NBC Sports app.

United Kingdom (UK) readers can find out what football is showing on TV here. In the UK, Manchester United vs Manchester City can be watched live and on-demand with SKY GO Extra.

In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN. New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.

U.S. online stream UK online stream Canada online stream NBC Sports app SKY GO Extra DAZN Manchester United team news and injuries

Position Man Utd squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Dalot, Shaw, Fosu-Mensah, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Williams Midfielders Mata, Pogba, Lingard, Pereira, Fred, Fernandes, James, Matic, Garner, McTominay, gomes Forwards Martial, Rashford, Ighalo, Greenwood, Chong

Harry Maguire is a doubt for the game with an ankle issue. Aaron Wan-Bissaka could miss out with a back problem, while Daniel James picked up a knock.

Both Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are still absent with long-term injuries, though Pogba is expected to resume full training next week.

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; James, Fernandes, Martial; Ighalo

Manchester City team news and injuries

Position Man City squad Goalkeepers Bravo, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo, Otamendi, Garcia Midfielders Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden Forwards Jesus, Aguero, Sterling

Man City could be dealt with an injury blow to Kevin De Bruyne, whose back injury led him to miss out on the midweek FA Cup victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Guardiola, however, said that there was a possibility he could still feature in the derby.

The likes of Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte are still set to miss out with injury, however.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling