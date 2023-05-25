Manchester United vs Chelsea: Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United and Chelsea add another chapter to their age-old rivalry as the Red Devils welcome the Blues to Old Trafford

Manchester United just need a single point to become the 4th and the last team to secure Champions League qualification from the Premier League. While Ten Hag would be hoping to avoid any massive slip-ups, the remaining two games could serve as the perfect opportunity to give chances to some benched players.

With Manchester United scheduled to face arch-rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup Final, the Dutch manager might be lured to rest some of his key players before they face the reigning champions. The Red Devils have a scintillating record playing in their own backyard.

De Gea and his defence have conceded just 8 goals at Old Trafford in the 2022-23 campaign while winning their last four games without conceding even a single goal. And the home team would be looking to extend this streak when they cross swords with a goal-shy Chelsea and secure themselves their ticket to Europe for next season.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea enters the contest on the back of a damping defeat against a second-string Manchester City outfit. While the Sky Blues were crowned champions of England for a third successive team, the Blues suffered another heartbreak pushing them further down the ladder in the league.

While Lampard might be able to notice some signs of progress in his teams, the London-based outfit needs to translate them into points to satisfy their fans. The club can finish the season as high as eleventh, a spot currently occupied by another London opponent Crystal Palace- who have a one-point advantage over Lampard’s team having played a game more.

The Blues would have to work very hard if they have to improve their statistic of 2 away wins in 13 games, as they look to produce an upset at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Martial

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Fofana, Hall; Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher; Havertz, Mudryk, Madueke

Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Manchester United and Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

The Red Devils face Fulham next at Old Trafford on the 28th of May in the last game of their Premier League campaign before travelling to the Etihad Stadium to face city rivals Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup on the 4th of June.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea ends their English season when they face Newcastle United on the 28th of May at Stamford Bridge.