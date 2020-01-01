How a misinterpreted tactical message ‘saved’ Ferguson’s job at Man Utd

On the 30th anniversary of the Red Devils winning the 1990 FA Cup, unlikely hero Lee Martin recalls the misunderstanding that led to the winning goal

It is hard to think of a time where Sir Alex Ferguson’s job at Manchester United was under threat. The most successful British manager of all time, winning 13 Premier League titles at Old Trafford as well as two European Cups and six FA Cups.

But back in 1990 that was the talk.

Ferguson’s job was thought to be on the line after United had gone three-and-a-half years without a trophy. They had finished 13th in Division One and gone 11 games without a win during that campaign. A good cup run was seen as the only way to salvage the season and, potentially, the manager’s job.

The rest is history.

United beat Crystal Palace via a replay to win the FA Cup, with the 1-0 win at Wembley in the second clash providing the spark for a period of dominance up until Ferguson's retirement in 2013. But United’s goalscoring hero that day, Lee Martin, believes the Scot would have gone on to be successful no matter what the result.

“Many say I scored the goal that kept him in the job, I don’t think it did," Martin tells Goal on the 30th anniversary of his 59th minute intervention. "I think he probably would have been given more time after that even if we hadn't won, but it’s still nice to have been part of the early days of Sir Alex’s success."

The goal was just the second time left-back Martin had found the net for his boyhood club, and Ferguson was not the only person to benefit from United's unlikely hero.

“Not a chance did I think when I woke up on the morning of the game that I would score,” Martin says. “That scenario just never entered my mind.

"As a kid you dream about scoring the winning goal in a cup final but with my record as a goal scorer in the first team, it just didn’t add up.

“I was 60-1 to score, I think. Some of my mates had put a tenner on it so won £600, which was a lot of money back then!”

United and Palace played out a 3-3 draw in the original final, with Mark Hughes' second goal of the game seven minutes from the end of extra-time ensuring the two sides would meet again five days later.

And Martin insists that rather than his goal to secure the trophy, it is a moment ahead of the initial meeting that will go down as the high point of his career.

“I was so nervous, even the week before, running up to it," he recalls. "We went down to London a few days before and I was just terrified. That’s what I had grown up dreaming about, playing an FA Cup final at Wembley, so I was a bag of nerves, even as I was in the tunnel.

“Walking up the tunnel for that Saturday game was the best thing I ever did in football. Scoring the goal was brilliant but to walk out at Wembley for a cup final playing for Manchester United was the best thing I ever did.”

Despite facing a replay, United enjoyed a pre-planned party in London following the initial final before travelling back to Manchester for a few days' training ahead of their return trip to the English capital.

By the time the Red Devils returned to the twin towers Ferguson had made the decision to drop first-choice goalkeeper Jim Leighton and instead play on-loan Les Sealey between the sticks

“That was probably his first big team decision in a crucial tie and it was a massive shock to everyone when we were told,” Martin admits. “I was gutted for him, he’s a good lad and we all expected him to play. Looking back it was probably the right decision, but at the time I didn’t think it was.”

So, what about the goal that won it for United? How did a left-back who had only scored one goal for the first team end up becoming a cup final hero?

“I was trying to run out the way,” Martin jokess. “I was about 20 yards from the bench and I heard (assistant manager) Archie Knox shout for me to get forward.

“I was in my own box and he shouted at me so I made a run of 70 or 80 yards to the edge of the box. [Neil] Webb played a great ball and as I chested it I was just about to pull my leg back to strike it and I got cramp in my calf. I thought ‘just hit it.’

"I managed to get my foot on it and it flew in the top corner. I realised I had scored and but my leg locked up with cramp and was in absolute agony!”

Chaos ensued as Martin’s team-mates jumped on top of him in celebration. All the defender could think about, though, was the searing pain in his leg.

“As I got up Robbo [Bryan Robson] was slapping my face asking if I was alright. He told me I’d be fine and I made it through to the final whistle. It was just amazing.

“In the dressing room after the game Archie came and sat next to me and said he wasn’t actually shouting at me to get forward he was shouting at someone else. So it shouldn’t have been me that scored that goal!

"But misunderstanding the message meant I found myself in that position and Sir Alex got his first trophy as well which was nice for him and amazing to be a part of.”

He adds: "You listen to people saying they wished they'd played in an FA Cup final, especially at the old Wembley, it's really really special. To be part of a team of a great group of lads and walking around the pitch with people throwing teddies and scarves it was just amazing.

"It was great for us but great for the fans as well. I’ve been back as a fan and there’s nothing quite like that feeling of winning an FA Cup at Wembley."

Despite his cup final heroics, Martin struggled to hold down a regular place in the United line-up in the seasons that followed before joining Celtic in January 1994.

And while other more storied names will go down in United folklore as playing key roles in Ferguson's success, Martin will always be able to cherish the major part he played in the Scot establishing himself at Old Trafford.