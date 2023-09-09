More dressing room unrest at Man Utd! Players growing weary of Jadon Sancho after 'scapegoat' outburst following Arsenal defeat

Jadon Sancho's Man Utd team-mates have reportedly turned on him, with the winger facing a battle to get them and boss Erik ten Hag back onside.

WHAT HAPPENED? ESPN claim that those at United, players and staff included, have little sympathy for Sancho after he publicly refuted comments made by Ten Hag about his attitude in training in the wake of United's 3-1 loss at Arsenal, saying he had been made a "scapegoat". Despite the Dutchman's firm approach, the players are still said to be on his side and find Sancho's reaction to be less than satisfactory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: To say Sancho's time at Old Trafford has been lacklustre would be somewhat of an understatement. Since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, the Englishman has scored just 12 goals in 82 appearances. He's done little to win over the United fanbase and outbursts such as this certainly won't help his cause.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? His future really is unclear at the moment. The winger and Ten Hag will sit down for talks before United's home game against Brighton on September 16 and will discuss whether he'll be involved going forward.