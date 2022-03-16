‘Manchester United’s Maguire is man of the match in every game but for opposition’ - Fans

Manchester United fans across the world have slammed the decision by interim manager Ralf Rangnick to stick with Harry Maguire in his starting XI after they suffered a 1-0 Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Maguire, who has been under fire from the fans for his performances, was once again handed the armband and played alongside Raphael Varane at centre-back with Victor Lindelof named on the bench.

However, his performance was not convincing yet again as Atletico scored in the 41st minute courtesy of Renan Lodi to silence the Old Trafford crowd and qualify for the semi-finals on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

The overall display of the 29-year-old England player has left many fans questioning the motive behind Rangnick’s trust in him others feeling he should be allowed to leave the club.

Below is how Twitter reacted to Maguire’s display against Atletico.

I’m totally convinced that Harry Maguire is man of the match every game……….for the opposition. pic.twitter.com/2CVLTO09RV — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) March 16, 2022

#ManchesterUnited why we’re fans chucking stuff at Simone that’s just disgusting. We lost fair and square we had 180 mins to break them down and we scored 1 goal and concede 2 Harry Maguire mistakes. That’s our issue and yous should be blaming the players who’s mentality is crap. — Omar Ibrahim 🇦🇺 (@Ibzi10_) March 16, 2022

It is an established fact that Harry Maguire is an opponent of Manchester United. He always plays against his team. — Salami Ekundayo (@E_lighthouse) March 16, 2022

Is Harry Maguire really a footballer — Soshangane (@Sochangane) March 16, 2022

Morning thoughts after that shit show yesterday:

- Sell Marcus Rashford ASAP, or terminate his contract whatever

- Bruno Fernandes will never be a key player for a club trying to win trophies

- Harry Maguire we all know he's atrocious

- Diogo Dalot will be a serious player#mufc — Alpha (@AlphaMourinho) March 16, 2022

Harry Maguire knocked Manchester United out of UCL because he couldn't stand Cristiano Ronaldo progressing when his idol Lionel Messi failed... — Phillix M. Kokwele 🇿🇦🇱🇷🇯🇲 (@Matome_Kay) March 16, 2022

I woke up and remembered Harry Maguire is the captain of Manchester United FC. I wanna go to sleep for a long time. — Rock Lee Regen 🍃 (@Char1es_9) March 16, 2022

@HarryMaguire93 you don’t deserve to play for @ManUtd. You don’t even qualify in the womens team or under 11. You are full of nonsense. — BlessChrist (@BlessChrist22) March 16, 2022

The most useless player ever in the history of Manchester United. The hypocrisy of the UK soccer wouldn't let the management see that.@HarryMaguire93 — Bashir Musa Maigari (@Maigaree_) March 16, 2022

Another fan has questioned the decision to sign Maguire, who moved to Old Trafford from Leicester City in a deal believed to be £80 million.

so who convinced Manchester United to sign Harry Maguire 🤦🏾‍♂️ — THE GODFATHER ® (@GASTY233) March 16, 2022

Other fans have defended Maguire insisting you can't single out one player for blame whenever they lose a match.

I Hate Most of Manchester United Fans. When They Win, It Either CR807, Elanga, Telles, Pogba Or Just Anyone, Even The Interim Manager But Whenever They Lose, Harry Maguire Is Singled Out. What a fake fan base😭 — Minister of Finance💰💰💰 (@money_flavoured) March 16, 2022

When PSG got knocked Out they blamed Messi.



When Man United got knocked out they blamed Harry Maguire.



Such a biased football take! — Wanjikù (@CFCTyras) March 16, 2022

So are we still holding Harry Maguire at fault for last night even though he was pretty much faultless all evening?



That’s how agendas work right? — Matt🟢🟡 (@_Matt1892) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, another fan wondered why Maguire was still the captain of the Red Devils.

speaking of defending, how does one defend Harry Maguire being a Manchester United Captain and player ? — Niklaus Mikaelson 🇵🇸🐺🧛🏽⚜️ (@dushan_munsami) March 16, 2022

The rest of the fans called on the Premier League giants to release the player but one of them wondered which team will be ready to go for his services.

Is there any club that can accept Harry Maguire even on a free transfer 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 which club could it be 🤔🤔🤔 Maguire has to leave OLD TRAFFORD forever 😎😎😎😎 — Supa Mascerino Mc Kongking (@MascerinoMc) March 16, 2022

Harry Maguire needs to be stripped off the armband. Marcus Rashford needs some major counselling and players who don't want to play for the club need to be dropped. #GGMU — thatstickwithacamera (@RohanPillai17) March 16, 2022