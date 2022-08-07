Manchester United’s loss vs Brighton & Hove Albion underlined why Ronaldo wants to leave, fans suggest

The supporters believe the Red Devils do not have enough quality to challenge for top honours and the Portuguese is right to seek a move away

A section of African fans online believes Manchester United’s display against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday underlined why Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club.

Ronaldo came on as a second-half substitute but United had already conceded two first-half goals through Pascal Gross and the Red Devils struggled to break down the well-drilled Brighton, eventually losing 2-1.

The Portuguese superstar has been seeking a move away from Old Trafford in search of Champions League football, feeling that his current employers do not possess the quality to challenge for titles or even ensure a quick return to Europe’s premier club competition.

United did little to prove Ronaldo wrong on Sunday as they were easily sliced open by the Seagulls while they could not muster clear-cut chances of their own to hand Erik ten Hag a defeat in his opening Premier League match.

Some fans believe Ronaldo, who joined the fray in the 53rd minute, proved to Ten Hag that he should have started the match given the way he stretched the Brighton defence.

While previously Ronaldo took some of the blame for holding the team back since he signed from Juventus last summer, other supporters wondered whom the fans will blame after Sunday’s loss.

United face Brentford away in London in their next Premier League game.