Manchester United-linked Jurrien Timber admits he is 'getting closer' to a transfer away from Ajax

Manchester United-linked Jurrien Timber has hinted that he could leave Ajax at the end of the current season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch international defender has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer and the player himself has now hinted that he could leave Ajax at the end of the ongoing season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to De Telegraaf, Timber said, "A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax. Last year Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy, I did that with love and after the season we will review the situation.

"At the Dutch national team, I often talk to boys who play football abroad. I want to take that step someday. But when that is, you will eventually hear and it will happen in consultation with Ajax. I'm still here anyway and I'm in no hurry. The focus is now on the cup final and the remainder of the competition."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than Manchester United, Liverpool are also interested in signing the 21-year-old defender. Timber has appeared in 42 matches for Ajax this season where he scored one goal and provided two assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR JURRIEN TIMBER? The Dutch player will be next seen in action on Sunday when Ajax take on PSV Eindhoven in KNVB Cup final.