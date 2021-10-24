Manchester United hit 126-year low after Liverpool humiliation

Manchester United hit a 126-year low in their loss to Liverpool on Sunday, notching their biggest margin of defeat against their rivals for well over a century in a 5-0 reverse at Old Trafford.

A record-breaking Mohamed Salah hat-trick, goals for Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, and a red card for Paul Pogba were the highlights of a torrid game for the Red Devils and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

While watching Jurgen Klopp's side run riot, the hosts racked up some unwanted history - stretching all the way back to the 19th century in one case.

What does Man Utd's loss mean?

In falling to a five-goal rout, Solskjaer's side have now suffered their second-heaviest defeat in this fixture - and the worst since Queen Victoria sat on the throne of the United Kingdom.

In October 1895 - when they were still called Newton Heath LYR F.C., no less - they suffered a 7-1 hammering at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield, with Scotsman Joe Cassidy notching the only goal for the visitors.

The Red Devils have also recorded their worst-ever loss at home against the Reds, and have conceded at least five without scoring at home for the first time since 1955.

Neville: United 'have no hiding place'

The Red Devils' latest reverse is a serious blow to the security of Solskjaer's position as United's manager.

Former United favourite Gary Neville acknowledged that the club now faces a critical juncture, with no option to deflect criticism - but felt that the Norwegian would still be afforded the chance to turn things around amid intense scrutiny.

"The pressure after this game is going to be intolerable in some quarters," he told Sky Sports. "The board have made everyone aware that they are steadfast in their support of the manager and that he stays. Results like this undermine that, there's no doubt. This is sobering.

"Manchester United need to change. I believe Ole is going to get the opportunity to change. But there is going to be pressure from every source. There's no doubt the manager will get an absolute battering.

"There will be calls for his head like you wouldn't believe but you wonder what this defeat will do to the players. How will they pick themselves up? There's no hiding place after this.

"United are going to be absolutely demoralised. The next 24 hours is going to be as hot as it has ever been at this football club."

