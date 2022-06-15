Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson set for Nottingham Forest loan as he seeks first team action

The England international is wanted by the Premier League newcomers and is set for a switch to the City Ground

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is in talks with Nottingham Forest over a one-year loan deal.

The move would also include the option of a permanent transfer to the Premier League newcomers.

Henderson spent the 2021-22 season as second choice to David de Gea at Old Trafford and is ready to leave on loan in order to get first team action.

Why is Henderson leaving Man Utd on loan again?

Henderson has failed to force his way past de Gea as No 1 at Old Trafford, with new manager Erik ten Hag prepared to let the 25-year-old go.

He had been tipped to establish himself as Man Utd first choice after two impressive loan spells at Sheffield United between 2018 and 2020.

He forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad and will still have ambitions of making it to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Will Man Utd replace Henderson?

His departure would leave United short on cover, with 36-year-old Tom Heaton the only other senior keeper at the club.

That paves the way for Ten Hag to bring in fresh competition for De Gea this summer.

De Gea enjoyed a return to his finest form last season, despite the team's struggles, but there remain concerns about his ability with his feet, which could be one of Ten Hag’s demands.

Who else could Man Utd sign this summer?

Ten Hag wants five new signings and United are in talks for Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen.

Denzel Dumfries is among the targets at right back, while Ajax pair Antony and Jurrien Timber as forward and central defensive options.

Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig is another player of interest in what will be a busy summer for Ten Hag.

