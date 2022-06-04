Watch: Manchester United wonderkid Garnacho scores stunning free-kick in heavy Argentina defeat to France
Alejandro Garnacho provided one of the few bright spots for Argentina Under-20s during their bruising 6-2 defeat to France at the Toulon Tournament with a brilliant free-kick from distance.
The Manchester United youngster netted both his team's goals to take his tally to three in the group stage.
It was the first strike that really caught the eye, a powerful free-kick which gave France's goalkeeper no chance at all.