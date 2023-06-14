Manchester United DROP Harry Kane transfer interest after being priced out of move for Tottenham talisman

Manchester United have dropped their interest in signing Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer as they consider his price tag to be too high.

United end pursuit

Had targeted Kane this summer

Feel Spurs star is too expensive

WHAT HAPPENED? United have ended their interest in signing Kane from Spurs, feeling that the costs involved are prohibitive this summer. The Guardian reports that United simply feel that they cannot stretch to the figures needed to buy the England captain in this transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has just a year left on his contract but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is not said to be willing to countenance a sale in this window, despite it being reported that Real Madrid could also swoop. United are said to feel that they need to lower their sights and are targeting Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta, who would cost closer to £50 million ($63.4m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: It remains to be seen if Kane will leave Tottenham this summer, as Real may switch their attentions to signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain amid reports of a falling out between the World Cup winner and the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? He will captain England in their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, beginning on Friday.