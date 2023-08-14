Will Manchester United sign Benjamin Pavard? Red Devils significantly short of Bayern Munich's asking price for French defender

Manchester United want to sign Benjamin Pavard this summer but have so far fallen well short of Bayern Munich's asking price for the defender.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Bild, United are willing to pay around £25 million ($32m) for the French right-back. That sum is significantly below Bayern's reported asking price of between €45m (£39m/$49m) and €50m (£43m/$55m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are in the market for a right-back as Erik ten Hag is not entirely satisfied with Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Diogo Dalot, his two current options in that position.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pavard wants to leave Bayern, and until Manchester City's Kyle Walker changed his mind about joining the Bundesliga champions, they were happy to sell him. Now, they will only let Pavard go if their hefty asking price is met.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED AND PAVARD?: The France star's contract expires next year but he wants to leave the club now. United will continue negotiating with the German club over the 27-year-old.