Manchester United ‘are going to learn a lot’ from McCarthy - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis

The South African has been entrusted with the huge task of sharpening the Red Devils' attack

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has acknowledged Benni McCarthy has “a big responsibility” as part of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff.

The former Bafana Bafana striker was recently appointed coach of United’s first team forwards.

Working with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial, McCarthy faces a duty to transform the Red Devils' attack into a potent unit.

“This is a big, big responsibility. But I know Benni, he is up for any challenge,” Ellis told iDiski Times.

“He’s always been up for a challenge. And I want to wish him all the best. I want to wish him all the best. I know that they’re going to learn a lot from him.”

McCarthy’s work with United forwards is, however, yet to show fruit after the Premier League giants had to rely on Alexis Mac Allister’s own goal in the 2-1 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion at home last Saturday.

Ten Hag and his men would be hoping to improve on Saturday when they visit Brentford.

Ellis’ remarks on McCarthy come after the former AmaZulu coach recently praised her after leading Banyana to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations title as well as being named the best women's coach on the continent.

“About a week ago Benni McCarthy personally congratulated me on my Caf award, the Women’s Coach of the Year, as well as Banyana winning the Wafcon,” added Ellis.

“And it was very warm encouraging words. And now it’s my turn. He always says ‘be ready’. And what a wonderful appointment.

“He’s one of the top strikers that I know. And hopefully, he can make Man United better in that area.

“By the way, I’m also a Man United fan. He’s joining a club that he supported as a youngster, and I’m sure he still supports them, and hopefully, he can get the team going again.”

McCarthy landed the job at Old Trafford four months after being fired by AmaZulu, a team he had helped to finish as Premier Soccer League runners-up during the 2020/21 season.