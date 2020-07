Manchester City’s Mahrez achieves personal best with Brighton assist

The Algeria international recorded his highest assists in the competition since moving to England from Le Havre

Riyad Mahrez reached a Premier League landmark following his assist in Manchester City’s 5-0 triumph against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Raheem Sterling’s hat-trick helped the Citizens run riot at the American Express Community Stadium to seal a runners-up spot in the English topflight this term, as well as a place in next season’s Champions League.

With City two goals up against the Seagulls, Pep Guardiola’s men added a third in the 53rd minute when Sterling headed past goalkeeper Mathew Ryan an in-swinging free-kick from inside the six-yard box.



Following that assist, the Algeria international now boasts of 13 assists for the Etihad Stadium outfit this season.

That mark also stood as his best tally of assists since becoming a player in the English elite division having joined Leicester City from French outfit Le Havre on January 11, 2014, on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Playing against Graham Potter's men was his 30th appearance in only his second season at Manchester City.

Two years later after joining the Foxes, the 29-year-old was named PFA Player of the Year after scoring 17 goals and setting up a further 10 as Claudio Ranieri’s side won the Premier League title.

The 2016 African Player of the Year winner joined the Manchester-based outfit for £60 million (€68m/$80m) on a five-year deal on July 10, 2018.

Since joining the Etihad Stadium outfit, he has won one Premier League title, one FA Cup, one Community Shield, and two English Football League Cup diadems.

Mahrez recently revealed that Guardiola’s men have a strong chance to lift the Champions League should they get past Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid.

“I think it is a good time to win the Champions League,” the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations winner told Goal.

“We have the team, we have the manager, we have everything, so it is a good time.

“I don’t know if we are the best, but we are good enough to win it. The Champions League is difficult; everyone wants to win it, so it is going to be a big battle.”

Manchester City will now focus their attention on Wednesday’s league encounter with Bournemouth before taking on eternal rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.