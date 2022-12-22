Manchester City vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester City will host League Cup defending champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium for their round of 16 fixture on Thursday. The Blues lost to Liverpool when the two teams met at Anfield in the Premier League earlier this season, and will hope to gain revenge on home soil.
That was one of only two defeats Pep Guardiola's side have suffered in the Premier League as they are currently involved in an exciting title race alongside leaders Arsenal. It will be a difficult away trip for Liverpool, who have lost twice in their last five competitive outings and have not been at their best this season.
Man City vs Liverpool date & kick-off time
Game:
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Date:
December 22, 2022
Kick-off:
8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST (Dec 23)
Venue:
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
How to watch Man City vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN+.
The game between Man City and Liverpool will be on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).
The game is not being telecast in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
UK
Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
India
N/A
N/A
Man City squad and team news
Manchester City have not reported any fresh injury concerns in their squad. Only Julian Alvarez stayed back in Qatar to play the World Cup knockout rounds beyond the quarter-finals with Argentina, and as such, the forward will get a few weeks off before he re-joins training.
Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Lewis, Katongo, Charles, S. Gomez; Palmer, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Borges
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ortega, Ederson, Carson
Defenders
Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis
Midfielders
Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer
Forwards
Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez
Liverpool squad and team news
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have resumed training with the Reds. However only the latter two are in with a chance of making it into the matchday squad against Manchester City.
Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Ramsay, J. Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas; Elliott, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher
Defenders
Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Phillips, Bajcetic, Chambers
Midfielders
Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Carvalho, Clark
Forwards
Firmino, Salah, Nunez