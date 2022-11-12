Manchester City vs Brentford: Lineups & LIVE updates

Man City look to continue on winning ways

Man City lock horns against Brentford at home in a bid to continue to apply pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table.

Man City completed a hard fought comeback win with 10 men, last time out in the Premier League against Fulham. They haven't lost a game in all competitions since that 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on 16th October, winning five games out of six. They are on a 11 match win streak at home in the Premier League

Brentford come into this on the back of three draws in four Premier League games. They are one of four sides with no away wins in the Premier League this season. They are currently sat 11th with 16 points from 14 games.

Manchester City vs Brentford probable lineups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Alvarez, Grealish

Brentford XI (4-3-3): Raya; Roerslev, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Dasilva; Mbuemo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter

Manchester City vs Brentford LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming fixtures

Manchester City return to action on 21st of December next against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Premier League action resumes with a game against Leeds on 29th of December.