He's finally here! Manchester City unveil £51m new signing Haaland with star in sky blue kit for the first time

The Premier League champions won the race for one of the world's most exciting strikers, who has penned a five-year deal at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have unveiled Erling Haaland after he completed his long-awaited £51 million ($63m) from Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League champions confirmed in May that one of the most sought-after striker's in world football would be joining.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were among a host of top European clubs interested in signing the 21-year-old, but he has signed a five-year deal at Etihad Stadium.

What has Haaland said about his move to Man City?

The Norwegian international has given his first interview since joining the club, and says he can't wait to work with boss Pep Guardiola.

He was unveiled by the club with an announcement video which recreated a picture of him sat on a sofa wearing the 2008-09 Man City kit as a boy, and ends with Haaland holding the picture while wearing the 2022-23 Citizens strip.

"This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched Man City and have loved doing so in recent seasons," he said.

"You can't help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

“I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can't wait to get started in pre-season.”

Why did Man City want to sign Haaland?

Guardiola has been without a striker since Sergio Aguero left in 2021 and a summer-long pursuit of Harry Kane ended with the England international remaining at Tottenham.

Haaland, who burst onto a Champions League scene at Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, is seen as a perfect alternative after scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund.

He watched Man City regularly growing up and follows in the footsteps of his father, Alf Inge, who joined City from Leeds exactly 22 years earlier.

Is Man City's new 'machine' the last piece in Pep's puzzle?

GOAL's Manchester City correspondent, Jonathan Smith, says:

Manchester City have enjoyed remarkable success without a recognised striker but it’s been through necessity rather than desire.

It could be argued that they don’t need a centre forward with Pep Guardiola rotating his players through false nines and strikers that drop deep as City went on to score 99 goals in the Premier League last season.

However, the City boss wanted a scorer to take the huge amount of chances they create, and in Haaland they’ve got one of the two best exciting young strikers in world football, along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

The Norwegian is like a machine, with extraordinary pace, power and unerring accuracy in front of goal and playing in a team with players like Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva providing opportunities, the prospects for City’s rivals could be frightening.

There are slight concerns about his link-up play but, at 21, he can still learn and under Guardiola he has the perfect mentor. The Premier League champions have just become even more menacing.

What have Man City said about their new star?

Man City have been monitoring his progress for a number of years since he was with Molde in his native Norway as a teenager.

“Erling has everything we want in a striker, and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system," director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

“His rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him, and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep.

“This is a very exciting signing for our club, and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching Erling perform in this team.”

