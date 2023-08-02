Manchester City to finalise record-breaking £86m Josko Gvardiol transfer this week as RB Leipzig defender is booked in for medical

Manchester City will reportedly finalise a record-breaking deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol by the end of the week.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Croatian international has been linked with an array of top European clubs over the past year, but Manchester City are the team who look set to secure his signature. According to Fabrizio Romano, a whopping fee of £86m (€90m/$98m) has been agreed including add-ons, and Gvardiol has been booked in for a medical at the Etihad Stadium this Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The signing will make Gvardiol the most expensive defender in football history, breaking the record £80m (€87m/$96m) transfer fee paid to Leicester City by Manchester United for Harry Maguire in 2019. It's a huge addition to a Manchester City backline that was already the Premier League's joint-best last season (with only 33 goals conceded, alongside Newcastle United).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gvardiol will join fellow Croatian international Mateo Kovacic in Manchester, following the central midfielder's £25m (€29m/$32m) move from Chelsea earlier this summer. According to Kovacic, Gvardiol is "ready" for the step up to City and has backed him to show the "best version of himself".

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City clearly aren't happy to sit still after securing their fifth Premier League title in the last six seasons. The signing of Kovacic is an important addition to the squad, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping that Gvardiol isn't the final player to enter the door this summer as he seeks to replace the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan.