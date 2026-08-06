Manchester City tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

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Caitlin Casey

How to buy Manchester City 2026/27 tickets: Premier League fixtures, prices & more

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Manchester City enters the final stretch of the 2025/26 season with the stakes at an absolute maximum

Manchester City enter a new era under Enzo Maresca, who replaces Pep Guardiola after his decade in charge ended with the club finishing runners-up to Arsenal, softened by an FA Cup and EFL Cup double. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets at the Etihad Stadium.

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Manchester City's full 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

Date & TimeFixtureVenueCompetitionTickets
Sun 23 Aug 2026, 14:00Manchester City vs BournemouthEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:00Crystal Palace vs Manchester CitySelhurst Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:00Manchester City vs Coventry CityEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00Manchester United vs Manchester CityOld Trafford (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 19 Sep 2026, 15:00Manchester City vs SunderlandEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Manchester CityAnfield (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00Manchester City vs Ipswich TownEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00Aston Villa vs Manchester CityVilla Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 31 Oct 2026, 15:00Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove AlbionEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00Nottingham Forest vs Manchester CityThe City Ground (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00Manchester City vs FulhamEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00Arsenal vs Manchester CityEmirates Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00Manchester City vs Leeds UnitedEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00Brentford vs Manchester CityGtech Community Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00Manchester City vs ChelseaEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00Manchester City vs Hull CityEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00Newcastle United vs Manchester CitySt. James' Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00Everton vs Manchester CityHill Dickinson Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs Tottenham HotspurEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00Leeds United vs Manchester CityElland Road (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs Nottingham ForestEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester CityAmerican Express Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs ArsenalEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00Fulham vs Manchester CityCraven Cottage (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs Newcastle UnitedEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00Hull City vs Manchester CityMKM Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00Manchester City vs EvertonEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00Coventry City vs Manchester CityCoventry Building Society Arena (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 20 Mar 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs Manchester UnitedEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00Bournemouth vs Manchester CityVitality Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs Crystal PalaceEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00Chelsea vs Manchester CityStamford Bridge (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 1 May 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs BrentfordEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs LiverpoolEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00Ipswich Town vs Manchester CityPortman Road (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 23 May 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs Aston VillaEtihad Stadium (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00Sunderland vs Manchester CityStadium of Light (Away)Premier LeagueTickets

How to buy Manchester City tickets?

Purchase through Manchester City's official ticket portal, the first-hand retailer for home tickets. Clubs allocate tickets in three stages: first to season ticket holders, then to members by loyalty points, and finally to the public in General Sale. You can also book through secondary sellers like StubHub.

How to buy Manchester City season tickets?

Season tickets are the only guaranteed way to attend every home game, but are not currently available for new buyers. Keep tabs on the official ticket portal for updates, and note you must be a club member to purchase one when availability returns.

How can I buy Manchester City away tickets?

Purchase through the club's official website, as with home matches, requiring a City membership. You can also try the opponent's club website, though membership there is typically required too.

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Everything you need to know about Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have played at the Etihad Stadium, originally built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games, since 2003. Capacity currently stands at 55,097, making it one of the larger grounds in the Premier League.

The best way to travel there is by public transport. The Metrolink runs from Manchester Piccadilly to the Etihad Campus stop in under 10 minutes, with trams running five times an hour on matchdays. The neighbouring Holt Town and Velopark stops stay closed for at least an hour after full-time. Parking can be booked in advance, though space is limited.

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Frequently asked questions

You must be a club member to purchase an official ticket through the club to see Manchester City play at the Etihad Stadium.

There are two types of Cityzens memberships  – Matchday Membership, for adults (ages 18 and above) between £25 and £35, and Junior Membership, for youth supporters (ages 17 and below) at £20.

Memberships offer fans a range of benefits, from priority access to tickets to a discount in the club shop.

Adult

  • Full Price: £35
  • Base Membership: £25

Junior

  • Full Price: £20

To buy a Manchester City season ticket, you must first be a Cityzens Matchday or Junior Member, as season tickets are not sold to the general public. However, season tickets for the 2025/26 season are currently sold out, and only a limited number of Flexi Season Tickets were offered to eligible members based on their match attendance history and purchase activity. 

Renewals for existing ticket holders have closed, and new tickets will not be widely available until at least the 2026/27 season, when the Etihad Stadium expansion is expected to release more seats.

To prepare for future availability, you should purchase a Cityzens Matchday Membership through the official Manchester City website and attend as many home games as possible. Priority for season tickets is based on loyalty and attendance, so building your history now increases your chances. 

Flexi Season Tickets, which offer a more flexible commitment while still providing benefits, are another route, but also subject to eligibility.

Due to high demand, getting your hands on Premier League tickets for Manchester City matches is not easy, though it is typically not as tough as it is for their rivals.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to secondary resale sites such as StubHub in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Manchester City matches is to ensure you have a membership and browse the individual match options available. Remember, games against lower Premier League opposition or non-rivals will likely be easier to find.

The best way to buy cheap Manchester City tickets is from the club's official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of the Etihad Stadium.

Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub and Ticombo may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely at their lowest the closer you get to the game.

You can indeed book a tour around the Etihad Stadium. Several websites offer deals and discounts on tours around the Citizens' home.

RedLetterDays currently offer stadium tours from £28 for one adult through £72 for two adults and two children. The time lasts approximately 90 minutes and includes an interactive portion that allows guests to greet a virtual Pep Guardiola in the press room and access the club shop.

 

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