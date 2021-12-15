Manchester City star Mahrez joins Kanu and Kouyate in hallowed Premier League ranks

Riyad Mahrez has become only the third African player to make 100+ appearances for two different clubs in the English Premier League.

The Algeria international achieved this feat following his participation in Manchester City’s 7-0 demolition of Leeds United on Tuesday night.

During his time at Leicester City – Mahrez played 139 times for the King Power Stadium giants before heading for the Etihad Stadium.

Nigeria football great Nwankwo Kanu became the first African to accomplish this milestone having reached a century of caps for Arsenal and Portsmouth respectively.

Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate joined the respected ranks after featuring in over 100 league fixtures for West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

To mark his milestone, Mahrez contributed one goal and one assist in the Citizens’ obliteration of Marcelo Bielsa’s side – which made him become the only player in the English’s topflight history to score on his 100th match for two different sides.

Interestingly, the 30-year-old now boasts 10 goals and has been directly involved in 13 goals (10 goals and three assists) in all tournaments for Manchester City in the 2021-22 campaign than any of his teammates.

Shortly after the game, the 2016 African Player of the Year went on social media to revel in his side’s comprehensive win: “Teamwork,” he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, manager Pep Guardiola paid tribute to the ‘phenomenal’ backing of the City fans against Leeds United.

“Yeah, we played a really good game,” he was quoted by the club website.

“We dropped five points against Leeds last season with the same guys we had today except Jack.

"We started in a good rhythm and our central defenders made good build-up. We were patient with the ball and the quality of the players did the rest.

“It was a good game. The vibe at the stadium was phenomenal.

“It was sold out today and when this happens the players feel it.

“Thanks so much to them (the fans). It was a pleasure.”

With this result, the reigning English kings remain at the summit of the table having accrued 41 points from 17 outings. They square up against Newcastle United in their next outing on Sunday.

Mahrez played a key role in Algeria’s Afcon title-winning triumph in 2019 and he is expected to lead Djamel Belmadi’s Greens to the 2021 edition billed for Cameroon.