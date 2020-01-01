Manchester City set to resume training following Covid-19 outbreak at club

After a round of testing that produced no new positives, the Citizens will return after their Premier League clash with Everton was postponed

Manchester City have confirmed that the club's first team are set to resume training amid a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

City's Premier League match against Everton on Monday was postponed due to the outbreak, but the club have now been cleared to resume training.

"Manchester City can confirm that first team training will resume at City Football Academy this afternoon," a club statement read. "The full Covid-19 bubble underwent testing yesterday, and results have so far revealed no new positive cases.

"Safety remains our No 1 priority, and the club will continue to proceed with great caution.

"The first team training buildings have undergone a deep clean over the past 48 hours, and the majority of these facilities will remain closed, with only essential operations around training resuming. The bubble will undergo further testing in the coming days, the results of which will inform and dictate the next steps.

"Everyone at Manchester City continues to wish speedy recoveries to all of our colleagues who remain in self isolation following their positive tests."

City revealed on Christmas Day that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and another two members of staff had tested positive for coronavirus.

Following the cancellation of the club's match against Everton, City said in a statement that "the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day."

On Wednesday, Fulham's Premier League match with Tottenham was also postponed due to an outbreak of cases among Fulham's players and staff.

Despite the increase in cases and postponements, the Premier League was adamant that a league-wide pause in fixtures would not occur, saying it has "full confidence" that the season can go on.

"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its Covid-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled," a league statement said.

Manchester City are set to face Chelsea in a Premier League match on Sunday, although it is currently unclear if that game will be able to go ahead as scheduled.