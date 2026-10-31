Manchester City player ratings vs Brighton: Jérémy Doku shines but hosts suffer second straight Premier League defeat

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Manchester City suffered a second straight Premier League defeat as Brighton claimed a 1-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium, a week after their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa. Yasin Ayari's 11th-minute strike settled a frustrating afternoon for Enzo Maresca's men.

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City dominated with 62 per cent possession and 21 shots, but Bart Verbruggen and a disciplined Brighton defence stood firm. Doku and Iliman Ndiaye carried the hosts' threat, while Erling Haaland was starved of service.

Here is how the Manchester City players rated against Brighton...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10 Had little to do beyond picking the ball out of his net in the 11th minute. He punched away an early Pascal Gross corner and dealt with Brighton's rare efforts on goal.

Matheus Nunes - 5/10 Recalled in place of Marc Guehi, he endured a tough afternoon. He missed the low ball across the box that bounced off Maxim De Cuyper and fell to Ayari for the winner. He was also denied by Verbruggen after being slipped in behind on 63 minutes.

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Abdukodir Khusanov - 6/10 Cleared an early De Cuyper cross and stood up well to Brighton's rare counters. He came closest to a late equaliser, forcing Verbruggen into a save with a powerful strike on 89 minutes.

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Rúben Dias - 6/10 Kept Brighton's attack quiet for long spells, with the visitors managing just nine touches in City's box. However, a solid defensive display mattered little without an equaliser at the other end.

Joško Gvardiol - 6/10 Tidy in possession but offered little going forward down the left. He was replaced by Phil Foden on 79 minutes as City chased the game.

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Midfield

Ayyoub Bouaddi - 5/10 Handed a start in place of Rayan Cherki, he won a free kick that earned Chema Andres a booking but struggled to impose himself. He was the first player substituted, making way for Cherki on 55 minutes.

Elliot Anderson - 7/10 One of City's most industrious players. His teasing cross found Ndiaye for a header that flew just wide, though he wasted an earlier opening with a heavy touch after a one-two with Enzo Fernandez. He also set up Doku's stoppage-time effort.

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Enzo Fernandez - 6/10 Combined neatly with Anderson for an early opening in the No.10 role, but could not find the killer pass to unlock a crowded penalty area. He was replaced by Nico O'Reilly on 64 minutes.

Attack

Iliman Ndiaye - 7/10 A bright spark on the right. He headed narrowly wide, twisted past Olivier Boscagli before shooting straight at Verbruggen, and saw a fine solo run end with his effort pushed onto the woodwork early in the second half. He also drew a booking from De Cuyper and fired wide from a tight angle before being replaced by Allan.

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Jérémy Doku - 8/10 City's most dangerous outlet, terrorising the Brighton defence with his direct dribbling down the left. His cut-back for Haaland on 31 minutes was scuffed, he set up a late Cherki effort, and he forced Verbruggen into a stoppage-time save.

Erling Haaland - 5/10 A frustrating outing for the Norwegian. He had just 10 touches after 39 minutes and scuffed his first chance, before Lewis Dunk slid in to block his best opportunity just before the break.

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Substitutes & Manager

Rayan Cherki - 6/10 (On for Bouaddi, 55') Brought added flair and tried to thread passes through tight spaces. His stoppage-time strike from outside the box was blocked.

Nico O'Reilly - 6/10 (On for Fernandez, 64') Lively on his 50th Premier League appearance. He drilled a fine ball across goal for Ndiaye and headed narrowly wide after Verbruggen had saved from Khusanov.

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Phil Foden - 6/10 (On for Gvardiol, 79') His arrival lifted the home crowd as City pushed for a point, but the clock was firmly against him.

Allan - 6/10 (On for Ndiaye, 79') Made an instant impact with a driving run that forced Gross to grab his arm and earned the Brighton midfielder a booking.

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Enzo Maresca - 5/10 His changes to the starting line-up, with Nunes and Bouaddi coming in, did not pay off. City had the ball and the chances but lacked the cutting edge to break down one of the league's best-drilled defences.