Manchester City sign former Barcelona captain Vicky Losada on a free transfer

The midfielder, who previously played in the Women's Super League with Arsenal, left the 2020-21 UEFA Women's Champions League winners in June

Manchester City have announced the signing of former Barcelona captain Vicky Losada on a two-year deal.

The midfielder helped guide her childhood club to a historic treble last season, winning the Primera Division, Copa de la Reina and the UEFA Women's Champions League - beating Man City in the quarter-finals of the latter competition.

Losada then called time on her five-year stint with the club in June, that spell her fourth with the Catalans after coming through their youth ranks, and now returns to England, where she previously played with Arsenal.

What has been said?

Speaking upon the announcement of the deal, Losada said: “I’m so excited for next season and to have been able to join one of the best clubs in the world. As soon as I had the offer from Manchester City, I didn’t have any doubts about it - I knew that it was time to leave Barcelona and close that chapter of my career after one of the best years of my life.

“I’ve always said that I missed the English league, I feel like it brings out the best in me as a player. I am so excited to return to it now and be a part of this fantastic football club.”

Head coach Gareth Taylor added: “We’re delighted to welcome Vicky to Manchester City. She is a player who has enjoyed an incredible level of success throughout her career so far and we're thrilled to have brought someone of her calibre to the club.

“Her winning mentality and desire to be at the top of her game matches our own ethos here at City, and the fact that she has already previously made her mark in the FAWSL speaks volumes about her adaptability.

“Vicky’s experience in high-pressure situations will also be very important to the team as a whole as we aim to lift more trophies in the near future, and we’re very much looking forward to working with her over the next few years.”

What will Losada bring to Manchester City?

Losada's arrival will be huge for City, who have just lost a big presence in midfield in Sam Mewis. The U.S. women's national team star left the club at the end of last season to return to the North Carolina Courage, taking her experience of winning the biggest titles with her.

City have won every major trophy available to them in England, but have dreams of becoming European champions. In Losada, they have a player who knows exactly what it takes, having lifted the trophy in May.

Plenty of transfer business in Barcelona

After last season’s historic treble, there has been a bit of a shake up in Barcelona this summer. Losada’s departure was followed by that of Kheira Hamraoui, the French midfielder who started the UWCL final.

Article continues below

With head coach Lluis Cortes having also stepped down, there have been rumours surrounding the future of winger Lieke Martens, midfielder Aitana Bonmati and forward Asisat Oshoala. Reports from Mundo Deportivo and Sport, respectively, have said that Martens and Bonmati will stay at the club, though.

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding incomings, too. Fridolina Rolfo is reportedly set to join from Wolfsburg, with Ingrid Engen possibly to follow. PSG defender Irene Paredes has long been linked with a move to Catalonia, too.

Further reading