Manchester City defender Dias named Premier League Player of the Season

The Portuguese defender makes it an awards double after scooping the Football Writers' Association prize last month

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been named the Premier League Player of the Season.

The Portugal international, who joined City from Benfica in September, wins his second individual award after being named the Football Writers' Association men's Player of the Year last month.

He is only the fourth defender to win the prize, after Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic, former City captain Vincent Kompany and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

Dias recognised for impressive debut season

Dias is widely credited with providing City with a defensive solidity that was lacking during the 2019-20 season when they relinquished their Premier League title to Liverpool.

He won 23 of the 32 Premier League matches he played, keeping 15 clean sheets, as Pep Guardiola's side finished 12 points clear at the top to claim the title for the third time in four seasons.

The defender also helped the club win the Carabao Cup for the fourth successive year and reach their first Champions League final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in Porto.

