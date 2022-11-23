He's not going anywhere! Manchester City announce Pep Guardiola contract extension

Pep Guardiola has extended his contract at Manchester City, bringing to an end the speculation over his long-term future at the club.

Guardiola to stay at Man City till 2025

Has won four of last five PL titles

Spaniard "so pleased" to stay at club

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City have announced Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract with the club, keeping him at the Premier League champions until 2025. Guardiola moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2016, meaning he will have been at the club for nine years when his contract ends.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While at City, Guardiola has a win rate of 72.4 per cent, whilst his team have scored an astonishing 921 goals under his leadership. He has won the Premier League four times, as well as one FA Cup and four EFL cups.

WHAT THEY SAID: Manchester City's Club Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, told the club's website of his delight at having Guardiola extend his stay: “I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue. He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has.

“Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Guardiola also noted how happy he is to be staying in Manchester. “I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years,” he said. “I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable here. I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

WHAT NEXT FOR GUARDIOLA & MAN CITY? Due to the World Cup, English domestic football is currently on a six-week break. When it returns, City face Liverpool in an EFL Cup clash before returning to Premier League action against Leeds United on December 28.