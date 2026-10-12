Manchester City remain among football's elite year after year. But following every Skyblues match takes more than one streaming service. Each competition has its own rights deal and broadcaster.

Here's a guide to the broadcasters showing City.

Manchester City broadcast guide: Who shows the Skyblues' matches live on TV and via livestream?

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Manchester City in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup: TV and livestream coverage

In Germany, Sky hold the Premier League rights and show every match live, either individually or as part of their conference coverage. Fans can also stream Manchester City's matches live through WOW or the Sky-Go app.

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From the 2025/26 season, Sky also hold the rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. Sky will show any City appearances in the League Cup, as well as matches against lower-division teams, live.

Next matches MCI Champions League 15:00 PSG

DAZN exclusively show the historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield in Germany. The streaming service have secured the rights for several years and will show all relevant matches live.

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Several platforms share Champions League coverage. DAZN show most Manchester City matches live, but Amazon Prime Video have exclusive rights to one marquee Tuesday match per matchday.

From the 2027/28 season, new streaming provider Paramount+ will enter the Champions League broadcasting market and take over a large share of the rights. You can find full details of the new rights package here.

Should Manchester City reach the final, ZDF will show it on free-to-air TV, as usual.

Sign up for Amazon Prime VideoThe marquee Champions League match every Tuesday, exclusively on Prime Video!

Manchester City broadcast guide: Who shows the Skyblues' matches live on TV and via livestream? The SPOX live text commentary

Alternatively, follow selected Skyblues matches, including in the Champions League, with our live text commentary from start to finish. Check our homepage on matchdays for the commentaries, which appear around an hour before kick-off.

Manchester City TV guide: Club profile