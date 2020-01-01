Manara: Simba SC to beef up squad with five new signings

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have revealed they will bring on board five new faces ahead of the new season

Simba SC have confirmed they will add five new players into the current squad ahead of the new season.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi were declared Mainland Premier League champions with six matches to spare and have also reached the final of the FA Cup after beating rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) 4-1 in the semi-finals.

Simba information officer Haji Manara has revealed the club’s intentions in the ongoing transfer window is to beef up weak areas and five players will be signed.

“We have a very strong squad going into next season and we don’t have to go for panic buying, we will only bring on board five new players ahead of the new season,” Manura is quoted by Sokaletu.

“Our first target is to make sure that we retain the squad we have, and if we do so then it will be easier for us to have a good transfer window, we will only bring the new faces and plan for the new season.

“I know our fans will always want to see us actively involved in the transfer window with big-name signings, but I want to assure them we are prepared not to disappoint them, we already have names from the technical bench and we will make sure we sign those players.”

Meanwhile, Manara has confirmed Simba fans will have the opportunity to take a photo with the league trophy before their league match against Alliance FC at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Simba were presented with the trophy in their away match against Namungo FC and it will be the first time they are parading the trophy to their fans in the City centre.

“We will have a photo session for fans with the trophy before our match against Alliance,” Manura told Goal.

“That will be the only way to appreciate our fans for the all-round support they accorded the team throughout the season, without the fans we could not have achieved winning the trophy three times in a row.”

By winning the league, Simba will represent Tanzania in the Caf Champions League.