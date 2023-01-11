Man Utd told Weghorst isn't as good as Luuk de Jong as Van Basten warns 'too many Dutch people can become dangerous'

Marco van Basten has claimed that Luuk de Jong is better than Manchester United transfer target Wout Weghorst while issuing a warning to Erik ten Hag.

Weghorst linked with United move

Van Basten feels De Jong better suited

Warned Ten Hag of having too many Dutch players

WHAT HAPPENED? Weghorst has emerged as one of United's prime targets to bolster their offensive options this winter, but Van Basten has cast doubts over the Burnley striker, who is currently on loan at Besiktas. Not only does the Netherlands legend feel that PSV frontman De Jong would be a better fit, but he has also warned fellow countryman Ten Hag about signing too many Dutch players.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It can become dangerous if you have too many Dutch people and things are not going well," Van Basten told Ziggo Sport. "You also saw that at Barcelona, when they had five Dutch people. Then it will work against you. Ten Hag has to be careful with that.

"I have my doubts [about Weghorst]. Take a look at Luuk de Jong. That is really a striker that you can play through the air. I don't think Weghorst is very strong in that regard. He can score a header, but he is more of a boy who can do something with his enthusiasm and force."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The stats appear to sway more in Weghorst's favour, whose nine goals in 18 appearances this season trounce De Jong's five in 15. For his part, Ten Hag refused to be drawn on the matter when asked by reporters, with academy graduate Marcus Rashford providing the necessary firepower in recent matches. The 25-year-old took his tally to 15 for the season and led United to their eighth straight win in the League Cup against Charlton on Tuesday.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? While rumours of a potential incoming forward signing rage on, Ten Hag will lead his side against rivals Manchester City in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday, knowing a win will see them leapfrog Newcastle in third.