Man Utd warned against signing Neymar as PSG star branded a 'prima donna' in brutal put-down by Sir Alex Ferguson's former right-hand man

Sir Alex Ferguson's former right-hand man cautioned Manchester United against signing Neymar, labelling the Brazilian a 'prima donna'.

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid speculation surrounding Neymar's potential departure from Paris Saint-Germain, Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's coach, refused to rule out the possibility of the Brazilian forward joining the Red Devils. However, Meulensteen, a former coach at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson, has advised the club against signing the 31-year-old.

He described the player as a prima donna, emphasising concerns about Neymar's attitude and temperament. Meulensteen pointed out that Neymar has never played in the Premier League and highlighted the different challenges posed by English football, while also pointing out he'd likely be in director competition with England star Marcus Rashford, given Neymar's preferred position on the left wing.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s probably rumours and speculation, everybody keeps tight-lipped about it. I have my reservations about it because he’s obviously a high-calibre player but he’s also a prima donna. He’s never played in the Premier League. Playing in Spain and France is completely different. Also his best position is playing on the left wing and you’re going to go with Rashford. But you need to look into it and that’s why I think Erik keeps his cards close to his chest on this one," Meulensteen opined while speaking to talkSPORT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Meulensteen's warning about Neymar's potential signing sheds light on the concerns surrounding the player's attitude and adaptation to the Premier League. While the PSG superstar is undoubtedly a talented player, his reputation and lack of experience in English football raise doubts about his potential fit with Manchester United's squad and playing style.

Considering the long-term implications for team dynamics and on-field performance, the decision to pursue Neymar must be weighed carefully.

WHAT NEXT? With Champions League qualification secured, Manchester United will look to finish the season strongly. They have a home game against Fulham, where a victory would secure a third-place finish in the league. They will also face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley, offering an opportunity to claim more silverware, having already won the Carabao Cup.

As for Neymar's future, speculation continues to surround his potential departure from PSG, and it remains to be seen if Manchester United will make a move for the Brazil star.