Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel & FA Youth Cup final kick-off time
Manchester United U18s will look to get their hands on the FA Youth Cup for the 11th time in their history when they face off against Nottingham Forest U18s in the final.
Old Trafford will welcome a capacity crowd for the game, which has been confirmed as a sell-out, meaning the stage is set for a raucous occasion, with the hosts attempting to lift the trophy for the first time since 2011.
Ahead of the game, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch live, kick-off time, players to watch and more.
Game
Man Utd U18 vs Nottingham Forest U18
Competition
FA Youth Cup final
Date
Wed, May 11 2022
Kick-off time
7:30pm BST (2:30pm ET)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
The 2022 FA Youth Cup final will be available to stream live online in the UK using the FA Player.
The game will also be available to watch live on MUTV - Manchester United's in-house TV channel.
It can also be streamed live online via Facebook as a Paid Online Event.
Players to watch
Manchester United are the most successful team in the history of the FA Youth Cup and have a reputation for producing talented players from their academy.
Alejandro Garnacho is undoubtedly the pick of the current crop, with the Argentina youth international already making his senior debut for the club, while Charlie McNeill is widely acknowledged as one of the most potent goal threats in his age group.
Detlef Osong has been a key player for Forest in the competition and they will look to him for goals as they attempt to upset the odds.
Route to the final
Round
Man Utd result
Nottingham Forest result
Third Round
Man Utd 4-2 Scunthorpe Utd
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Bristol City
Fourth Round
Reading 1-3 Man Utd
Peterborough 1-2 Nottingham Forest
Fifth Round
Man Utd 4-1 Everton
Cambridge Utd 0-0 Nottingham Forest (3-5P)
Sixth Round
Man Utd 2-1 Leicester
Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Nottingham Forest
Semi-final
Man Utd 3-0 Wolves
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Chelsea
Manchester United U18s defeated Scunthorpe United, Reading, Everton, Leicester and Wolves en route to the 2022 FA Youth Cup final.
Nottingham Forest U18s overcame Bristol City, Peterborough United, Cambridge United, Blackburn Rovers and competition heavyweights Chelsea to reach the deciding stage.
The Red Devils scored 16 goals across five games (average 3.2 per game), conceding five. Forest, meanwhile, registered 11 goals and conceded four, with their fifth-round clash against Cambridge going to penalties.