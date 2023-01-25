Man Utd boss Ten Hag urges improvement despite comfortable cup win over Nottingham Forest

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag warned that his side must improve in some areas despite their 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have a big advantage in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Forest after their comfortable win in the first-leg. Despite the final score, United had some wobbly moments as the home team had chances to score in the first half before Wout Weghorst netted his team's second goal of the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag was pleased with the way his side dominated the match, but warned there were some worrying signs.

"I'm happy with the performance and I think over 90 minutes we controlled it. There was one moment that could have changed the game and that is where we need to improve but overall we controlled it," he said to Sky Sports. "They changed the system and we didn't anticipate that. It can't happen. That is still a moment where we have to learn and improve as a team if you want to be top. Those moments can't happen."

He added: "We almost let them come into the game and we can't allow an opponent to get back into the game when we started so good. We dictated it totally then in one moment it can change. We need to avoid that. I think in the second half we were much more composed and we tracked them. It was much better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United can seal their place in the final next week when they welcome Forest to Old Trafford to play out the second leg of the tie, which seems a foregone conclusion at this stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag's men will hope to progress in the FA Cup this weekend when they take on Reading in a fourth round tie.