Man Utd takeover: Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepare second bids as confidence grows over full Glazer sale

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim of Qatar both have second bids readied in their attempts to purchase Manchester United, according to a new report.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two major parties interested in completing a takeover of Manchester United are set to return with second bids following meetings at Old Trafford last week. The Mirror report that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani will launch his second bid for the club on Wednesday evening, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe also readies a second bid to be lodged at some point this week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ratcliffe was present at Old Trafford on Friday for a presentation issued to potential buyers by the club, while Sheikh Jassim sent a delegation for their presentation on Thursday. The report states that there is growing confidence that the Glazer family will sell the club, with initial concerns over the current owners potentially backtracking now easing once again.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While bids led by Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim are leading the discourse surrounding the takeover of United, there are other parties who remain interested in the club. Elliott Sports Management is expected to return with another offer to support the club's current ownership with investment, without taking over.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Takeover discussions will likely dominate over the next few weeks with Erik ten Hag's side out of action due to the international break.