Man Utd summer transfer budget capped by FFP due to 'historic spending'

Manchester United's summer transfer budget has been limited by Financial Fair Play restrictions as Erik ten Hag bids to strengthen his squad.

United's hand weakened by FFP sanctions

Historic spending bites club

United yet to sign a player

WHAT HAPPENED? United are yet to add a player to their squad this summer and ESPN reports that their budget has been lowered by FFP restrictions due to 'historic spending'. United spent €142m (£122m/$155m) in the 2021/22 season, and €243m (£208m/$266m) in 2022/23.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United boss Erik ten Hag will have the chance to spend this summer but the money has been limited by the rules, and that has seen moves for both Declan Rice and Harry Kane fall through, despite there being interest in both players. United are also said to be keen to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, amid talks with Inter Milan's Andre Onana.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ten Hag's first full season ended with a return to the Champions League and a Carabao Cup triumph, but it remains to be seen how much money is available to the Dutchman. United are also in the protracted stages of a takeover, but that has yet to be completed, further compressing the funds available to the club.

WHAT NEXT? United will aim to formalise their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season and will face Leeds in their first pre-season friendly next month.