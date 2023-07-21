Man Utd sent message about Ramus Hojlund price tag by Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini

Gian Piero Gasperini quoted the fee that he hopes Atalanta could receive if Rasmus Hojlund is sold to Manchester United.

Gasperini advised Hojlund to reject Man Utd move

Named striker's price tag

Labelled him as one of the best in Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? While the Red Devils remain keen on acquiring the 20-year-old striker, they are yet to reach an agreement with Atalanta over the transfer fee, as the Serie A outfit want €70 million (£60m/$78m) for the striker. However, Gasperini indicated that the club could demand even more and suggested that La Dea would try to get "€80m, 90m, 100m" as the market value changes from time to time.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t know if he’s leaving, the market is unpredictable.I hope for the club they €80, 90, 100 million. The market value changes," he stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gasperini also lavished praise on Hojlund and acknowledged his immense potential, admitting that he believes that the Dane has the qualities to become one of the "strongest strikers in the world". However, the coach suggested that Hojlund should spend another season with Atalanta to further develop his skills.

On being asked if Hojlund should continue at Atalanta for one more season he said, "I think so, then after that it’s difficult here too. He undoubtedly has great talent, but also great room for improvement. These things are visible in both senses, he must work to improve because he has the characteristics to become one of the strongest strikers in the world. But among the young emerging players in his role, if not the best, he is among the best in Europe.’"

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will step up negotiations with Atalanta in their pursuit of Hojlund after completing the transfer of Andre Onana from Inter. However, the Italian side want strictly cash for the 20-year-old which could be a stumbling block for the Premier League outfit, despite already agreeing to personal terms with the player.